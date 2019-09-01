After US Open Exit Nick Kyrgios Faces The Prospect Of A Possible Ban - UBITENNIS

The fate of Nick Kyrgios’ career in the coming weeks remains up in the air following his loss to Andrey Rublev in the third round of the US Open.

Kyrgios, who was seeded 28th in the draw, was unable to find a way to tame his Russian opponent during his 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat. Rublev is currently in the midst of a surge in his form following what has been a strong summer period on the court. As illustrated by his win over Roger Federer in Cincinnati. Against Kyrgios, he blasted 30 aces, 37 winners and won 87% of his first service points.

“I had chances. I just didn’t take them. I mean, he’s playing well.” Kyrgios said after. “He had a great week in Cincinnati. I wish him all the best. I hope he goes really deep.”

“I was nowhere near my best tennis, but it is what it is.” He added.

During the 111-minute clash, Kyrgios was heard In the second set saying “I don’t even want to be here. I just want to go home.” An unsurprising revelation from a player who has been embroiled in controversy in recent time. The most recent being when he called the ATP ‘corrupt’ earlier in the US Open before clarifying his comments.

“I guess I’ve been on the road five and a half months now. It’s not easy.” He admits.

Yearning for a break from the sport, there is a chance that the 24-year-old could get one earlier than he expects. At present the governing body of men’s tennis is looking into whether Kyrgios’ latest remarks has violated the Player Major Offence provision under ATP Rules. Although he has since taken back those words, it is the second time Kyrgios is being investigated in relation to the code within the past month. At the Cincinnati Masters he was fined $113,000 for committing eight violations during his match. Including walking off the court when he wasn’t given permission and calling the umpire ‘a f***ing tool.’

“I don’t know if I look at it like that,” Kyrgios commented about the prospect of a suspension. “I don’t know. I have no say in it. I guess it’s out of my control.”

The ATP has been yet to contact Kyrgios about his recent mishap, according to the Australian. Despite the controversy, Kyrgios has said he is pleased with how his summer has progressed. The highlight being in Washington when he won the Citi Open.

“It’s been fun, that’s for sure.” He said. “It’s been pretty consistent. I mean, it seemed all right. Just up and down, rollercoaster stuff. I had fun.’

“Definitely had some great moments. Still got doubles tomorrow. Not completely out of the tournament. It’s been all right.”

The US Open was the only grand slam tournament this year where Kyrgios has won back-to-back matches. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open and second round at Wimbledon. He missed the French Open due to injury.