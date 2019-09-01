After US Open Exit Nick Kyrgios Faces The Prospect Of A Possible Ban - UBITENNIS

Hot Topics
After US Open Exit Nick Kyrgios Faces The Prospect Of A Possible Ban
Kyrgios has said he ‘wants to go home’ but does he want to be suspended?
The fate of Nick Kyrgios’ career in the coming weeks remains up in the air following his loss to Andrey Rublev in the third round of the US Open.
Kyrgios, who was seeded 28th in the draw, was unable to find a way to tame his Russian opponent during his 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat. Rublev is currently in the midst of a surge in his form following what has been a strong summer period on the court. As illustrated by his win over Roger Federer in Cincinnati. Against Kyrgios, he blasted 30 aces, 37 winners and won 87% of his first service points.
“I had chances. I just didn’t take them. I mean, he’s playing well.” Kyrgios said after. “He had a great week in Cincinnati. I wish him all the best. I hope he goes really deep.”
“I was nowhere near my best tennis, but it is what it is.” He added.
During the 111-minute clash, Kyrgios was heard In the second set saying “I don’t even want to be here. I just want to go home.” An unsurprising revelation from a player who has been embroiled in controversy in recent time. The most recent being when he called the ATP ‘corrupt’ earlier in the US Open before clarifying his comments.
“I guess I’ve been on the road five and a half months now. It’s not easy.” He admits.
Yearning for a break from the sport, there is a chance that the 24-year-old could get one earlier than he expects. At present the governing body of men’s tennis is looking into whether Kyrgios’ latest remarks has violated the Player Major Offence provision under ATP Rules. Although he has since taken back those words, it is the second time Kyrgios is being investigated in relation to the code within the past month. At the Cincinnati Masters he was fined $113,000 for committing eight violations during his match. Including walking off the court when he wasn’t given permission and calling the umpire ‘a f***ing tool.’
“I don’t know if I look at it like that,” Kyrgios commented about the prospect of a suspension. “I don’t know. I have no say in it. I guess it’s out of my control.”
The ATP has been yet to contact Kyrgios about his recent mishap, according to the Australian. Despite the controversy, Kyrgios has said he is pleased with how his summer has progressed. The highlight being in Washington when he won the Citi Open.
“It’s been fun, that’s for sure.” He said. “It’s been pretty consistent. I mean, it seemed all right. Just up and down, rollercoaster stuff. I had fun.’
“Definitely had some great moments. Still got doubles tomorrow. Not completely out of the tournament. It’s been all right.”
The US Open was the only grand slam tournament this year where Kyrgios has won back-to-back matches. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open and second round at Wimbledon. He missed the French Open due to injury.
Hot Topics
(VIDEO) US Open Day 6: Naomi Osaka Ends Gauff’s Fairytale Run
It was an emotional day for some at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.
Chief Editor Ubaldo Scanagatta and Hall of Famer Steve Flink comment on Day 6 of the 2019 US Open. Includfing an emoational win for Naomi Osaka over 15-year-old Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal’s triumph over Hyeon Chung. The two also preview Sunday’s matches including the clash between Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka.
Focus
Rafael Nadal Cruises Into US Open Second Week After Victory Over Chung
Rafael Nadal cruised into the second week of the US Open with a straight sets win over Hyeon Chung.
Rafael Nadal cruised into the second week of the US Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Hyeon Chung.
The Spaniard was too strong for the resurgent South Korean after a straight sets win sealed his place in the last 16 in New York.
It’s been a dream week which has seen him play less than five hours in the first week in the tournament with limited energy wasted.
Next for Nadal will be John Isner or Marin Cilic.
After not playing for two days, a fully fit Nadal was looking to continue his march to a potential final with either Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic.
Standing in his way was Hyeon Chung, who had just recovered from injury and looked to make a big statement on his return to a grand slam.
It was a good start for both men on serve as the Spaniard used the slice to try and force the errors out of the South Korean in the early stages.
Although movement was Chung’s biggest strength, he was coming up against one of the fastest players in the last five years.
The world number 170 had rushed too many of his shots and another costly backhand error gave the second seed the early advantage at 4-2.
More clean hitting was to come from Nadal as he wrapped up the first set comfortably in 43 minutes as he counter-punched everything Chung offered.
Nadal(🎥@Eurosport_RU ) pic.twitter.com/T28gNruSJO
— doublefault28 (@doublefault28) August 31, 2019
In the second set, there was more of a scrappy affair as both men had a mediocre returning day for their standards in what turned into a battle of the defence.
There was more confidence from the South Korean in the second set as he started to implement his own game style aggressively against Nadal.
However the 18-time grand slam champion always finds away to problem solve, which is one of his biggest strengths and in a long game, he converted his second break point to find the crucial break.
After clinging on to his lead to take the second set 6-4, it was one-way traffic from then as Chung just couldn’t create enough opportunities.
Some poor second serve placement meant that he was vulnerable on serve and two more breaks saw the Spaniard cruise to the second week.
After the match Nadal admitted he is trying to be more aggressive as the tournament goes on, “I am happy to be playing on hard. Honestly, I am trying to be a bit more aggressive,” Nadal explained in his on-court interview.
“I am playing a little bit less than before as everyone can see. This year I missed Miami due to injury. Of course I want to be playing everywhere, but I am not 25 anymore.
“I played well in Montreal, but I skipped Cincinnati. Here (in New York) I am in the fourth round for one more time. It was a good match again. I’m just excited.”
Having only spent four hours and 7 minutes on court this has been a dream week for Nadal, who looks to search for his fourth US Open title.
Next for Nadal will be either John Isner or Marin Cilic as he will have to improve his returning game in order to make the last eight.
Hot Topics
Bianca Andreescu Flattered By Clijsters Comparison After Latest US Open Triumph
Canadian rising star Bianca Andreescu is continuing to gather momentum in the US Open after knocking out former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets.
The 15th prevailed 6-4, 6-4, during her third round encounter after overcoming some blips along the way. During the opening set she lost her break advantage at the start before turning the match round in her favour. Then in the second, the Canadian lost a double break advantage in the roller coaster clash. Nevertheless, Andreescu managed to clinch victory with the help of 27 winners. More than two times that of Wozniacki (13).
“I think if anything I wish I could have served better today.” The world No.15 said.
“It wasn’t as easy with the sun, obviously for both of us. But if there is one thing that I could change, it would probably be that.’
“Otherwise, I think she’s playing very well and, mixing up the pace. She’s taking it early. She has a lot of shots in her game that she can pull out. I tried my best. I fought hard. That’s it.”
Andreescu has come a long way since her last appearance 12 months ago at Flushing Meadows where she lost in the first round of qualifying. This season she has already claimed her first two WTA titles in Indian Wells and at the Rogers Cup. Furthermore, she has won all seven of her meetings with top 10 players.
The rapid rise of the 19-year-old hasn’t gone unnoticed by her rivals, including Wozniacki. Who also lost to the Canadian in January at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Speaking about Andreescu, Wozniacki said she reminds her of another former grand slam champion.
“I think the one that I can most compare her game to would probably be Kim (Clijsters) back in the day. I think because she moves well and she can stretch out and get to some balls and also play the aggressive and using the angles. Obviously she prefers the forehand just like Kim.” Wozniacki analysed.
“But she can move around the backhand and put the angle on it.” She added.
Clijsters is a three-time US Open champion. A milestone that has been achieved by six other women in the Open Era. Her first title in Flushing Meadows was back in 2010 when Andreescu was 10-years-old.
“I actually looked up to her a lot while I was just coming up, when I started playing tennis. So that’s really nice to hear from other players, because I think my game is pretty similar to hers. But not as good yet.” Andreescu said of her comparison with the former Belgian player.
“She’s an incredible fighter. She’s very solid all around. She can volley, she can slice, dropshot. And she’s very consistent, as well. She chooses her targets and she has a very good serve and return. She’s very strong mentally.”
Andreescu will play serve and volley specialist Taylor Townsend in the fourth round. Townsend followed up on her win over Simona Halep by dismissing Sorana Cirstea in straight sets.
Should she win, Andreescu will become the first Canadian to reach the US Open quarters since Patricia Hy-Boulais back in 1992.
(VIDEO) US Open Day 6: Naomi Osaka Ends Gauff’s Fairytale Run
After US Open Exit Nick Kyrgios Faces The Prospect Of A Possible Ban
Future Can Wait: Osaka Is Still Too Much For Gauff
Julia Goerges beats Kiki Bertens for the second time in the past two years at Grand Slam level
Rafael Nadal Cruises Into US Open Second Week After Victory Over Chung
Entry List For Cincinnati LIVE
India’s political gambit throws Indo-Pakistan Davis Cup tie into chaos
Revitalized Roger Federer Sets Sight On Ending 11-Year US Open Title Drought
Entry List For Winston-Salem LIVE
Roger Federer On Idols, Achievements and What Advice He Would Give To Others
(VIDEO) US Open Day 6: Naomi Osaka Ends Gauff’s Fairytale Run
(VIDEO) US Open Day 5 – Healthy Novak Djokovic Eases Into The Round Of 16
(VIDEO) 2019 US Open Day 4: Taylor Townsend Revives The Serve And Volley
(VIDEO) US Open Day 3: Roger Federer Overcomes Wobble And Kyrgios Clarifies Comments
(VIDEO) US Open Day 2: The Coco Gauff Mania Continues
Trending
-
Latest news2 days ago
Carla Suarez Navarro Fined For Failing To Meet ’Professional Standards’ At US Open
-
Hot Topics2 days ago
(VIDEO) 2019 US Open Day 4: Taylor Townsend Revives The Serve And Volley
-
Hot Topics3 days ago
Qualifier Townsend Stuns Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep At US Open
-
Latest news2 days ago
Coco Gauff Praises ‘Super Sweet’ Naomi Osaka Ahead Of US Open Showdown
-
Focus3 days ago
Naomi Osaka Fights Off Linette Charge To Reach Third Round At US Open
-
Grand Slam2 days ago
Roger Federer Annihilates Evans To Remind Everyone How Good He Is
-
Focus2 days ago
Karolina Pliskova Praises Serve After ‘Strange’ US Open Victory
-
Focus3 days ago
Petra Kvitova Remaining Positive Despite ‘Disappointing’ US Open Loss